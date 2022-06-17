Cameron Smith’s hopes sunk at the US Open

Cameron Smith’s hopes of challenging for a first major championship have bitten the dust at Brookline after a second disappointing round at the US Open in Massachusetts.

Australia’s world No.6 followed up his opening round of 72 with a 74 that left him at six over par for the tournament, ensuring that he was set to miss the cut on Friday night.

Smith had his work cut out after a difficult opening round but his hopes of a fast start were quickly scuppered on Friday morning.

The Queenslander found the thick, rough stuff in front of the green at the par-three second, and swished angrily at the grass after failing to get within 30 feet with his second shot.

After a bogey there, his mood was hardly improved with further dropped shots at the fourth and sixth leaving him with a mountain to make it to the weekend.

But it only got worse, a wayward drive at the 10th and the failure to extricate himself from a tough greenside lie at the 15th leading to two more bogeys.

A tee shot to five foot at the par-3 16th eventually earned Smith his first birdie in 23 holes but it looked too little too late with the cut-line projected to be at four over.

Veteran Adam Scott continued to be Australia’s best hope of challenging on the weekend after remaining at one under for the championship midway through his second round.

Starting on the back nine, Scott dropped a shot on the 10th hole but bounced back with a birdie on 12 to nudge back into red numbers.

The former world No.1 made another bogey on 13 before grabbing his second birdie of the day on the 17th to reach the turn where he started at one under.

Scott was in a tie for 15th, trailing surprise leader David Lingmerth by four shots.

A late qualifier for the year’s third major, Lingmerth surged to five under with three birdies in his first 10 holes on Friday.

The Swede held a one-stroke lead over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, fellow Americans Brian Harman and Joel Dahmen and England’s Callum Tarren, who were all four under midway through their second rounds.

American world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was enjoying a share of the clubhouse lead at three under with countryman Nick Hardy (68) following his round of 67.

Marc Leishman was the second-best Australian, even par through seven holes and five shots off the pace.

Little-known qualifier Todd Sinnott posted his second successive round of 71 to impressively survive the cut at two over.

And two weeks after his sister Minjee won her second major at the US Women’s Open, Min Woo Lee also looked set to secure a weekend tee time after a late rescue act in his second round.

Lee eagled his penultimate hole, the eighth, sinking an 18-footer that ensured he battled back to three over for the tournament after a level-par round of 70.

But the tournament is over for Lucas Herbert and Jed Morgan.

Herbert crashed to 13 over with a horror round of 79, while Morgan ended at 16 over after following up his disastrous opening 82 with a 74.