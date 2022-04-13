AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Scott Morrison says his government will never shut down native forestry. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  politics

Campaign push ahead of Easter break

Dominic Giannini April 14, 2022

Candidates are pushing hard on Thursday ahead of a campaign armistice over Good Friday and Easter, as the first official week of the election trial nears its end.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will start the day in Tasmania to announce a $220 million package for the forestry industry.

Mr Morrison says his government would never shut down native forestry and would work with state governments to establish permanent timber production areas.

“The pressures on the building industry and the uncertain international trade situation has made it clear that local wood products and local skills are critical,” he said.

But with the unemployment rate expected to drop mid-morning, and with economists predicting a rate starting with a three, it’s likely the government’s talking points includes spruiking their economic credentials.

Labor will likely use the release of the economic data to attack pay rates under the coalition government, with inflation outstripping wage growth.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be targeting marginal seats across NSW on Thursday, after touching down in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon. 

Labor will again be proposing health reforms in what has been a health blitz for the first week of the election campaign. 

Meanwhile, the Greens will be in the NSW Illawarra region to announce a plan to invest $500 million in green steel to shift Australians away from the use of coal and gas. 

Green steel is made with hydrogen instead of coal, meaning its by-product is water and delivers the lowest carbon footprint possible.

Further up the NSW coast, Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce will be in the Hunter region to make two infrastructure announcements – one at Morisset in Lake Macquarie and one at the Newcastle airport. 

