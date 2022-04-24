Leaders make Ukraine-Anzac freedom link

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have linked the war in Ukraine with the Anzac spirit, as political leaders paused election campaigning for Anzac Day.

The prime minister and Labor deputy leader Richard Marles are in Darwin for services on Monday, as the nation marks the 107th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.

Mr Albanese remains in isolation at his Sydney home as he recovers from COVID-19.

Mr Morrison said in a statement ahead of the service it was a day of rededication to the principles and values many Australians had fought for.

“Even now, as we come together, on this Anzac Day, around the world and particularly in Ukraine, there is a new fight for freedom,” he said.

“And Australia is playing its part in that conflict, to support those who believe in freedom – freedom from those who would seek to coerce them, freedom from those who would seek to impose their will.

“Australia has seen this before and we have stood against it.”

He said it was a time for the nation to look forward “with optimism and with confidence, because of the freedom and because of belief and our passion for our country and our future together”.

Mr Albanese said in a video message the Australian character was confirmed at Gallipoli and since then Australians had “stood steadfast as warriors and as builders and keepers of the peace”.

“Yet as the war in Ukraine so tragically reminds us, darkness is not vanquished from the world,” he said.

“It reminds us freedom cannot be taken for granted. It reminds us that freedom isn’t free.”

National security is set to remain a key issue in the election campaign with Labor and the coalition exchanging barbs over the handing of the Solomon Islands government’s deal with China.

Mr Morrison said on Sunday there would be no Chinese military naval bases in the region.

“Working together with our partners in New Zealand and, of course, the US, I share the same red line that the US has when it comes to these issues,” he said.

“Prime Minister Sogavare has been very clear to me saying there will be no such base. So that is what he has said. So he clearly shares our red line.”

Asked about Labor’s approach to China and the region, foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said the coalition had failed by cutting aid to the Solomons by 28 per cent on average per year and not doing enough to address climate change.

“China has changed and we know China is much more aggressive and assertive, and so the question is: how does Australia respond?” she said.

“What we’ve got to do to secure our region, we have to shore up our region.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia was the “partner of choice” for the Solomon Islands, with a record amount of money going into aid projects.

He accused China of having a record of making “corrupt payments” in order to establish deals with other countries.

Meanwhile, the issue of transgender children playing school sport is unlikely to go away with Liberal candidate Katherine Deves saying the debate is important.

Interviewed on SBS World News on Sunday night, the Warringah candidate said the debate required “dignified and respectful” discussion rather than divisive and hurtful comments posted to social media.

“With this issue we have a collision of rights and – thus far – the voices of women and girls have not been heard,” she said.

“And when we have a collision of rights, in liberal democracies, we debate them in a reasonable, measured fashion.”

The candidate revealed she had received death threats and police were now involved, with her family temporarily leaving Sydney for their safety.

The election campaign is expected to be full steam ahead on Tuesday, with Labor planning to hold its official launch in Perth this weekend.