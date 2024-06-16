AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessica Fox powers her way to her 50th career World Cup gold medal.
Australian canoe champion Jessica Fox has powered her way to a 50th career World Cup gold medal. Image by HANDOUT/PADDLE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • canoeing and kayaking

Canoe star Jessica Fox completes golden half-century

AAP June 16, 2024

Paddling phenomenon Jessica Fox continues her impressive build up to the Paris Olympics, clinching a 50th World Cup gold medal with a second success in as many days.  

Following her win in the kayak competition on Friday night, there was little room for doubt that Fox was the one to beat in Saturday’s canoe final at the World Cup in Krakow, Poland.

Cruising through her heat and the semi-final, Fox delivered yet again in the final, finishing ahead of the field by more than three seconds – despite a two-second penalty.

Brazil’s Ana Satila was second and Czech paddler Martina Satkova third.

“I’m really happy with that race, I had a good top section and just tried to build the run as I went,” said Fox, who topped the podium for the 50th time at International Canoe Federation World Cups.

“I attacked the course and ended up finishing with a good time despite the penalty for the touch, so I’m really pleased.” 

It was the ninth time Fox has won gold in the canoe and kayak at the same World Cup event.

“Winning the double at a World Cup is always really special and to realise I’ve done it nine times now is amazing – I’ll have to really try and get a 10th to make it sound even better,” the four-time Olympic medallist said.

“I’m really pleased that this is my 50th gold too, it’s been a fantastic start to the season and we’ll continue building now for Paris 2024.”

