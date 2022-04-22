AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Capturing Culture Photography Competition
The Capturing Culture competition will recognise the lived experiences of multicultural Victorians. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • culture (general)

Capturing cultural experience of COVID-19

Melissa Meehan April 23, 2022

They say a picture is worth a 1000 words and now multicultural Victoria is being asked to follow suit in revealing a slice of its history.

Melbourne became the world’s most locked down city during the COVID pandemic and the Victorian Multicultural Commission is hoping a photography competition will create a visual historic record. 

Most importantly, it will be through culturally diverse eyes.

VMC chair Vivienne Nguyen says the Capturing Culture competition will celebrate community resilience and recognise the lived experiences of multicultural Victorians during, before and after lockdowns.

This will including the meals shared and Zoomed, the highs and the lows from March 2020.

She said for many multicultural Victorians, lockdown presented challenges of feeling isolated and disconnected from their own communities, especially when places of worship were closed.

“The virus separated people in a physical sense and because of that it impacted the multicultural and multifath communities a lot,” Ms Nyugen told AAP.

“We have a lot to celebrate, we like to come together – so culturally people of colour were severely impacted, it left a significant hole in their lives.”

After the exhibition phase is over, winners will share in prizes totalling $9000 and the photos will be submitted to Victorian Libraries historical archives and be accessible for generations to come.

For more information on how to submit your entry, including translations into 12 languages, visit: www.multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/capturing-culture

The competition closes for submissions on 25 April 2022. 

