AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Paul receives his second COVID-19 vaccination by a pharmacist
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia says its members have more to offer the nation's vaccine rollout. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Care sector wants more govt pandemic help

AAP May 23, 2022

Care sector leaders want the incoming Albanese government to do more to bolster the fight against COVID-19.

Provider Catholic Health Australia says its facilities need support in meeting the extra costs of preventing virus infections, which are not reimbursed by the Commonwealth unless there is an outbreak.

“Our members congratulate Anthony Albanese on his election and thank the coalition government and Scott Morrison for their public service,” CEO Pat Garcia says.

“There is always a long list of pressing issues that confront any incoming government but delivering quality compassionate care to our elderly must be right at the top.”

The Australian Aged Care Collaboration wants the new prime minister to nominate reform of the COVID-ravaged sector as a priority for his first 100 days in office.

The peak collective says its concerns should also feature in any crossbench negotiations in coming days and weeks.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has also moved to enlist Labor’s support for the role community chemists have played in the pandemic response.

Acting national president Nick Panayiaris says pharmacists can contribute more still to Australia’s vaccination rollout and alleviate pressure on the health system.

“We need to see pharmacists working to their full scope of practice,” he said.

“At present they are under-utilised and by allowing them to provide the full range of services they are trained for will help ease pressure on doctors, hospitals and emergency departments while keeping communities healthier.”

The early round of lobbying comes amid more than 38,000 new infections recorded across Australia on Sunday along with 20 virus-related deaths.

Almost 2800 patients are under hospital care around the country, with more than one hundred in intensive care.

Of nearly 380,000 active coronavirus cases Australia-wide, almost 80 per cent are in NSW (133,000), Western Australia (91,000) and Victoria (75,000).

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.