Care sector wants more govt pandemic help

Care sector leaders want the incoming Albanese government to do more to bolster the fight against COVID-19.

Provider Catholic Health Australia says its facilities need support in meeting the extra costs of preventing virus infections, which are not reimbursed by the Commonwealth unless there is an outbreak.

“Our members congratulate Anthony Albanese on his election and thank the coalition government and Scott Morrison for their public service,” CEO Pat Garcia says.

“There is always a long list of pressing issues that confront any incoming government but delivering quality compassionate care to our elderly must be right at the top.”

The Australian Aged Care Collaboration wants the new prime minister to nominate reform of the COVID-ravaged sector as a priority for his first 100 days in office.

The peak collective says its concerns should also feature in any crossbench negotiations in coming days and weeks.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has also moved to enlist Labor’s support for the role community chemists have played in the pandemic response.

Acting national president Nick Panayiaris says pharmacists can contribute more still to Australia’s vaccination rollout and alleviate pressure on the health system.

“We need to see pharmacists working to their full scope of practice,” he said.

“At present they are under-utilised and by allowing them to provide the full range of services they are trained for will help ease pressure on doctors, hospitals and emergency departments while keeping communities healthier.”

The early round of lobbying comes amid more than 38,000 new infections recorded across Australia on Sunday along with 20 virus-related deaths.

Almost 2800 patients are under hospital care around the country, with more than one hundred in intensive care.

Of nearly 380,000 active coronavirus cases Australia-wide, almost 80 per cent are in NSW (133,000), Western Australia (91,000) and Victoria (75,000).