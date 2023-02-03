AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
Alex Carey has defended the decision not to play a match ahead of the four-Test series in India. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Carey content with Australia’s India tour preparation

Shayne Hope February 3, 2023

Alex Carey has defended Australia’s decision not to play a tour match in India after arriving at their training base in preparation for the blockbuster four-Test series.

Australia’s No.1-ranked squad is warming up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown with a camp in Bangalore ahead of the first Test, which starts in Nagpur on Thursday.

A host of net bowlers have been brought in to mirror the threats posed by India’s attack, which includes spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

There has been external criticism of the schedule, notably from former captain Michael Clarke, who said match practice against spin and reverse-swing in Indian conditions would be significant.

But wicketkeeper Carey took a similar view to teammates Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, declaring the tourists’ preparation more than adequate.

“The guys that have been here in the past probably had more of a say but it’s great to be able to have the facilities we do have,” Carey said ahead of his first series in India.

“Lots of centre-wicket (practice), more of a closed environment where you can hone your skills.

“The wickets are spinning out here as well, so it’s a great way to lead up.

“A lot of the guys are coming off some Big Bash cricket, so a little tweak into the red ball. But the way the guys started yesterday has been fantastic.”

Carey is excited to get behind the stumps to record-breaking offspinner Nathan Lyon on Indian decks expected to do plenty for the tweakers.

The pair’s connection will be important in Australia’s bid for a first series win in India since 2004.

“Off the field (our relationship) is really strong, and on the field hopefully it continues to grow and grow,” Carey said. 

“I’m really excited to see what he can do along with Ashton Agar and our other spinners.

“Travis (Head) is a real threat with the ball, and the same with Marnus (Labuschagne).

“There’s lots of options there and lots of relationships to build but over the last 12 months I’ve been able to do that pretty well.”

While much of the focus heading into the tour has been on spin, Carey is also aware of what both sides’ quicks are capable of with the ball.

“Going to Pakistan (in March last year) it was a lot of spin talk and I found the reverse-swing ball difficult,” the 31-year-old said.

“I played a four-day game here in 2018 and a lot of talk was spin, but you probably forget a little bit how damaging both teams’ fast bowlers are with the reverse-swinging ball and a wicket that might be a little bit up and down.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.