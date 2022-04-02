AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben McDermott
Pakistan celebrate after getting the big wicket of Australia's in-form Ben McDermott. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Carey fights as Pakistan skittle Australia

Justin Chadwick April 3, 2022

Captain Aaron Finch has posted consecutive ducks for the first time in his international career as Australia were skittled for 210 in the series-deciding ODI clash with Pakistan in Lahore.

Australia slumped to 2-0 in the second over of Saturday’s third match after Travis Head was bowled by a Shaheen Afridi full toss on the first ball of the innings and Finch was trapped plumb lbw by Haris Rauf.

When Marnus Labuschagne (four) was caught at slip in the sixth over, Australia were reeling at 3-6.

That became 5-67 when Ben McDermott (36) was caught at cover from a leading edge, but a fighting half-century from Alex Carey (56 off 61 balls) and late heroics from Sean Abbott (49 off 40 balls) ensured Australia avoided complete disaster.

Carey combined with Cameron Green (34) for a crucial 81-run stand, but Australia still faced the very real prospect of posting their lowest-ever ODI total against Pakistan after slumping to 8-162 in the 35th over.

The record low they wanted to avoid was the 8-165 they posted at the SCG in 1990, but Abbott’s fireworks ensured Australia well and truly passed that mark.

Abbott threw caution to the wind as he cracked six fours and one six in his blistering knock, peeling off 21 runs off one Shaheen Afridi over to really irritate the paceman.

Pakistan quick Mohammad Wasim starred with 3-40, while Rauf (3-39) and Afridi (2-40) were also crucial in the demolition job.

It was a far cry from Australia’s batting displays in the first two matches, when the visitors posted totals of 7-313 and 8-348.

Finch’s struggles with the bat are a concern as Australia build towards the 2023 50-over World Cup.

The 35-year-old entered the current series having not played an ODI match since December, 2020.

Finch scored 23 off 36 balls in the series opener against Pakistan, but he has been trapped lbw for ducks in games two and three.

It marks the first time in his 228-match international career spanning five Tests, 135 ODIs, and 88 T20s that Finch has posted consecutive ducks.

The current series is level at 1-1, with Pakistan now in the box seat to come away with the trophy.

AUSTRALIA’S LOWEST COMPLETED TOTALS IN ODIs VERSUS PAKISTAN

*8-165 in Sydney, 1990

*167 in Melbourne, 2002

*168 in Dubai, 2009

*9-176 in Sharjah, 1987

*176 in Colombo, 2011

