 Carl Williams' prison killer files appeal - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Matthew Johnson (file image)
Matthew Johnson (pictured) is serving a life sentence for murdering Carl Williams. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

Carl Williams’ prison killer files appeal

Karen Sweeney December 14, 2021

The man who killed underworld crime figure Carl Williams has filed an appeal against his murder conviction.

Matthew Johnson was jailed for life in 2011 for the murder of Williams in a high security unit of Barwon Prison, near Geelong.

Williams was fatally bashed with the stem of an exercise bike seat. It took guards 30 minutes to realise he had been bludgeoned to death, despite live CCTV operating in the high security area.

Johnson was ordered to serve at least 32 years for the killing.

He maintains his innocence but Justice Lex Lasry found his argument to a jury that he had acted in self-defence was fanciful.

He instead found Johnson murdered Williams because he knew the underworld figure was providing information to Victoria Police about the murders of police informer Terence Hodson and his wife Christine in 2004.

Johnson was a leader of the Prisoners of War gang inside Barwon Prison, a group with a hatred of anyone who cooperates with police.

Williams had provided multiple statements to Victoria Police, implicating himself, former police officer Paul Dale and high profile hitman Rodney Collins in the Hodson murders.

He described himself as the link between Mr Dale, who he alleged ordered the killings, and Collins.

Mr Dale and Collins were both charged with the murders and were before the courts when Williams was killed.

Johnson had copies of Williams’ statements and analysis of a cell computer showed he last accessed them two days before he killed Williams.

Charges against Mr Dale and Collins were withdrawn six weeks after Williams’ murder.

It’s believed Johnson’s appeal may be connected to Victoria’s ongoing Lawyer X scandal – the use of gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo as a registered Victoria Police informer.

She was referenced by Justice Lasry in Johnson’s sentencing remarks.

He said phone calls recorded by prison authorities in March 2010 showed Johnson had an interest in the court proceedings for Mr Dale and Collins.

“For example, a conversation was recorded in which you said that you were pleased to hear that the witness Nicola Gobbo was apparently not going to give evidence at the committal,” he said.

Johnson’s name was also raised by Ms Gobbo in a royal commission into her informing.

She told the inquiry she knew of a plot by one of her clients to kill a drug trafficking co-accused in order to force a new trial in his case. But the intended victim survived because the hitman – Johnson – went to the wrong address.

A directions hearing in Johnson’s appeal is set to be held in the Victorian Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.