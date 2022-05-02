AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lewis Young
Carlton will contest a one-match ban on Lewis Young at the AFL tribunal. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Carlton challenge Young’s AFL suspension

Oliver Caffrey and Shayne Hope
May 2, 2022

Carlton will head to the tribunal after opting to challenge a one-game AFL ban handed down to defender Lewis Young.

The former Western Bulldogs tall was charged with making forceful front-on contact against North Melbourne’s Cameron Zurhaar during the Blues’ 50-point victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless conduct and high impact to the body.

But Carlton have decided against appealing a one-game suspension for Liam Stocker, who was charged with engaging in rough conduct with the Kangaroos’ Tarryn Thomas.

The round-seven game was an eventful one with North’s leading goalkicker Nick Larkey given a one-game ban for tunnelling Young.

Larkey moved underneath Young as the Carlton defender flew for a mark, sending him crashing to the ground.

It sparked a melee during a heated third quarter in Saturday night’s clash at Marvel Stadium.

When asked about Larkey’s incident, Kangaroos coach David Noble said he would again have to address ill-discipline with his players.

It comes after Noble was left frustrated by his players giving away too many free kicks in their round-one defeat to Hawthorn.

“I’d have to have a look at the replay. Obviously the umpire felt like it was intentional,” Noble said of Larkey’s act.

“But we were chasing the game at that point.

“The discipline is something we’re just going to have to address internally again.”

Larkey has kicked 17 goals in seven rounds, more than twice as many as North Melbourne’s next most prolific forward Jack Ziebell (seven).

Ziebell was fined $1000 for tripping and teammate Jason Horne-Francis faces a $2000 striking penalty.

