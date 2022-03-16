AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carlton AFL coach Michael Voss.
Michael Voss returns to the AFL coaching hot seat when Carlton play traditional rivals Richmond. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Carlton coach Voss chasing small AFL wins

Shayne Hope March 16, 2022

New coach Michael Voss is keeping his expectations in check as he prepares to usher in a new era at Carlton in their AFL round-one showdown with traditional rivals Richmond.

The 46-year-old returns to the coaching hot seat for the first time since he was sacked by Brisbane in 2013 and has been charged with ending the Blues’ eight-year finals drought.

They enter the new campaign on the back of a strong pre-season, which included a warm-up win over premiers Melbourne that has lifted spirits within a demanding supporter base.

Voss is excited by the prospect of more than 80,000 fans being on hand at the MCG on Thursday night but remains focused on the big picture as he attempts to put his stamp on the Carlton playing group.

“I want to see some transfer in the way that we’ve tried to play,” Voss said.

“We’ve seen some of that throughout our pre-season and I spoke at the time about being able to take those small wins as we’ve gone.

“That gives you enormous encouragement when you transfer that over when we need it to and can play in a real consistent manner.

“But as far as expectations go, I just want to make sure that we stay together as a group right throughout the whole game and that we play for each other.

“I know if we can bring that spirit we put ourselves in contention in the game. If we do that and we get a look at the end, then we’ll be happy.”

Carlton have been bolstered by the addition of George Hewett (Sydney) and Adam Cerra (Fremantle) from rival clubs but will be without gun midfielder Sam Walsh for the early rounds of the season because of an ankle injury.

Voss declared Charlie Curnow fit to line up alongside Coleman Medal winner Harry McKay in attack as the tall duo look to cement their partnership.

Oscar McDonald has been given the nod in defence alongside versatile Mitch McGovern and mainstay Jacob Weitering.

Carlton haven’t beaten Richmond since the 2013 elimination final, suffering 11 consecutive defeats in that time.

“We understand that there’s a past there, there’s been a history, but (our approach) has been so much about what we want to be able to do now and what we stand for moving forward,” Voss said.

