Carlton heed lessons from string of nail-biting losses

Michael Voss is adamant Carlton will be ready to execute under pressure if their round-two AFL clash with Geelong goes down to the wire.

The Blues have blown late leads in each of their last three games, all of which have been nail-biters.

But Voss has converted defining moments from the season-opening draw with Richmond, as well as losses to Melbourne and Collingwood late last season which cost the Blues a finals berth, into teaching opportunities.

The 47-year-old believes it puts Carlton in good stead for their meeting with the Cats at the MCG on Thursday night.

“When you go through these moments, the unfortunate thing if you don’t finish it (is that) there’s obviously going to be a fair focus on it,” second-year Blues coach Voss said.

“But the fact that we’re in these games and we’re fighting out these games just puts us in a better place to be able to handle them well in the future.

“The boys are really clear on what that looks like for us, so we’ve got to get out there and execute if the moment calls for it.”

Voss won’t publicly detail his review of the dying stages of the draw with Richmond, which he admitted wasn’t pretty.

He said the Blues’ system held up well but conceded individuals made costly decisions they would like to take back.

“I won’t say (it was) good,” Voss said.

“We had a great discussion (about) further moments for us to get to work on our game and there are some really important lessons out of that.”

Both sides have lost key players to injury for Thursday night’s contest with Carlton midfielder George Hewett (hand) and Geelong’s All-Australian defender Tom Stewart (knee) sidelined.

The Blues and Cats are both seeking their first win of the season after Chris Scott’s side opened their premiership defence with an upset defeat to Collingwood.

Off-season recruit Jack Bowes will play his first game for Geelong, while 2021 draftee Cooper Whyte will make his debut.