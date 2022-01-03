CA’s Hockley isolates after catching virus

Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley is isolating at home with his family after falling ill with the COVID-19 virus.

In the latest virus disruption to the Australian cricket season, CA said its chief executive developed mild symptoms and a PCR test confirmed he had caught the disease.

CA said Hockley had followed its biosecurity rules, meaning he has had no direct contact with the Australian men’s Test squad or other teams.

Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, is following NSW government health rules and he said his family members have tested negative.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result,” he said in a statement.

“Over recent days, we have seen cases in relation to the Australian men’s Ashes team and some of the BBL teams.

“It is a reminder of the complexity COVID-19 presents for major sporting events and the importance of being vaccinated, getting a booster as soon as possible, and getting tested as soon as symptoms present themselves.'”

On Sunday, Marcus Harris, Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis started driving to Sydney to bolster the Australian squad for the Sydney Test.

COVID-19 has disrupted several aspects of the SCG clash, including a positive test for Glenn McGrath.

Marsh and Inglis, called into Australia’s enlarged Ashes squad after Travis Head contracted the coronavirus, have shared a road trip from Melbourne.

Harris, blocked from boarding Australia’s charter flight on New Year’s Eve because he dined with Head, undertook the same journey in a separate vehicle.

Nic Maddinson, the third cover player drafted into Australia’s squad on Friday, has remained in Melbourne and will only make the dash north if required.

Australia remain upbeat Head will be the only enforced omission on Wednesday, when their five-Test series against England resumes.

England coach Chris Silverwood, who was already isolating in Melbourne as a close contact, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Otherwise, the two squads have returned negative tests since Head’s result sent the series into a spin.

Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to tighten biosecurity restrictions, meaning players are free to leave their team hotel to dine outdoors.

A local net bowler provided the series’ latest COVID-19 scare on Sunday, when it is believed he attended England’s training session but did not come into close contact with a player.

England agreed to tour on the basis they would not be placed under restrictive protocols.

McGrath, who has helped turn Australia’s year-opening Test into a fundraising drive to support those with breast cancer access care nurses, is isolating at home and feels well.

There is hope McGrath will return a negative test in time to attend day three of the SCG Test, now known as Jane McGrath Day.

But the former paceman will be restricted to a virtual presence at the ground on Monday, when both sides are presented with baggy pink caps that will be auctioned as part of the fund-raising drive.