Cash splash for AFL stadium in Hobart likely on the way

Tasmania might finally have its own AFL team, with an extra $240 million expected to be pledged by the Albanese government for a Hobart stadium.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Launceston on Friday, where he announced $65 million to match state government funding for upgrades to UTAS stadium.

The federal government is expected on Saturday to commit the additional funding needed for a new stadium in Hobart.

The AFL has said entry to the competition can only happen with the construction of the $715 million facility in the Tasmanian capital.

Mr Albanese said he had been a supporter of Tasmania getting an AFL team.

“It’s a very positive thing, and it’s important that it be a team for the whole of Tasmania as well,” he told reporters.

“I encourage the AFL to make a positive announcement.

“There is no reason whatsoever why the great state of Tasmania shouldn’t have the same access and the same representation as states on the north island.”

The UTAS Stadium redevelopment will deliver a new eastern stand, improved playing facilities and an entertainment precinct.