AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An artist's impression of a proposed stadium in Hobart.
Anthony Albanese appears set to deliver the extra funding needed for a new stadium in Hobart. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Cash splash for AFL stadium in Hobart likely on the way

Tess Ikonomou April 29, 2023

Tasmania might finally have its own AFL team, with an extra $240 million expected to be pledged by the Albanese government for a Hobart stadium.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Launceston on Friday, where he announced $65 million to match state government funding for upgrades to UTAS stadium.

The federal government is expected on Saturday to commit the additional funding needed for a new stadium in Hobart.

The AFL has said entry to the competition can only happen with the construction of the $715 million facility in the Tasmanian capital.

Mr Albanese said he had been a supporter of Tasmania getting an AFL team.

“It’s a very positive thing, and it’s important that it be a team for the whole of Tasmania as well,” he told reporters.

“I encourage the AFL to make a positive announcement.

“There is no reason whatsoever why the great state of Tasmania shouldn’t have the same access and the same representation as states on the north island.”

The UTAS Stadium redevelopment will deliver a new eastern stand, improved playing facilities and an entertainment precinct.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.