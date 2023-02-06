AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chief Advocate Alliance for Gambling Reform Tim Costello
Gambling reform advocate Tim Costello says the coalition policy isn't perfect but it's pretty good. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Casual gamblers could be lost under pokies reform

Duncan Murray February 7, 2023

Casual gamblers will be deterred by NSW’s plan for cash-free poker machines, industry representatives fear.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said his government would make all pokies cashless by 2028 in what has been described as Australia’s most significant gaming reform.

But the government doesn’t appreciate the impact of the change, Australian Hotels Association NSW liquor and policing director John Green said.

“The NSW hotel industry is disappointed the coalition has announced it will set a commencement date … without having any understanding of how cashless gaming will be rolled out,” he said.

“We’re particularly concerned this policy won’t help problem gamblers but will instead drive away the majority of casual players who won’t sign up for a government-mandated gaming account linked directly to their own bank accounts.”

Mr Green said his organisation was still considering the coalition’s policy detail.

Labor’s plan to hold a 12-month trial of cashless pokies in some venues if it wins the March election also prompted concerns from the association over adverse impacts on its members.

“While this policy would make significant changes to many areas of hotel operations … we support an evidence-based approach including trials and assessment of cashless gaming,” Mr Green said in January.

Even some punters are unsure if cashless pokies would change the amount they gamble.

Jurgen told AAP he plays the pokies about once a week and didn’t know if he would continue to gamble if the machines were cashless.

Another gambler, Steven, said pokies are “the work of the devil” but he loved to play them.

Steven told AAP he was “totally” in favour of the cashless cards to reduce community harm, but said he already imposed limits on himself.

“I wouldn’t say I have a gambling addiction, but I love the pokies,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I pay my bills. I know how much I can afford to play. My opinion is make them cashless because when you get drunk you start to put more in to chase how much you’ve lost.”

Chief advocate of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, Reverend Tim Costello, said the coalition’s policy isn’t perfect but is pretty good.

“All the experts say people setting a limit before they play … is really important,” he said.

“You’ve got a model to look at – it’s Tasmania. There it’s a limit of $100 loss a day. It’s $5000 loss at the pokies a year. If you want to lose more, you can apply and set higher limits.”

The NSW association represents more than 2000 hotels which employ more than 75,000 people.

