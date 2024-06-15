Cate Campbell keeps Olympic dream alive at trials

Cate Campbell has given herself an Olympic lifeline with a strong heat swim in the women’s 50m freestyle at Australia’s selection trials.

And one-time pop star Cody Simpson also remains a chance of becoming an Olympian after advancing to the men’s 100m butterfly final.

A day after missing the 100m freestyle final by one-hundredth of a second, Campbell won her heat and was the sixth-fastest qualifier for Saturday’s 50m final in Brisbane.

Shayna Jack’s superb form continued as she topped times through the heats – she clocked a swift 24.02 seconds after securing a debut Olympic appearance by finishing second in the 100m freestyle final on Friday night.

Meg Harris (24.47) was next best followed by Campbell’s sister Bronte (24.56), reigning Olympic champion in the event Emma McKeon (24.72) and 18-year-old Olivia Wunsch (24.73).

Cate Campbell touched in 24.85 ahead of Mollie O’Callaghan (24.87) and Alexandria Perkins (25.02).

Cate Campbell must finish in the top two in Saturday night’s final to become the first Australian to swim at five Olympics.

But heats-leader Jack insisted, whatever the result, Campbell’s legacy is assured.

“Cate is one of those phenomenons who will last forever,” Jack said.

Shayna Jack has her sights set on earning another individual swim at the Paris Olympics. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

“I grew up idolising Cate. And then I trained with Cate.”

Jack served a two-year doping suspension until mid-2021 despite findings she never knowingly ingested a banned substance.

“During my time (out), Cate became a massive mentor because she’s been through some difficult times in her past,” she said.

“I really was grateful for every bit of wisdom she could pass on.

“I’ve just wanted to be like a beacon like that as well.

“I’m taking on any bit of responsibility that she has passed down and just trying to do that with pride and absolutely represent her and the past Olympians well.”

In the men’s 100m butterfly, Simpson (51.78) won his heat and was fifth-fastest into the final. Matt Temple (51.46) was the top qualifier.

William Petric (four minutes 20.40 seconds) and Brendon Smith (4:21.84) headed heat times in the men’s 400m individual medley, while Jenna Forrester (4:43.53) and Ella Ramsey (4:44.57) led the field in the women’s equivalent.

Australia will announce its swim team for the Paris Olympics after the last event on Saturday night.