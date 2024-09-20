AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steven King
Ex-Gold Coast caretaker coach and current Geelong assistant Steven King has collapsed at training. Image by Michael Errey/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Cats assistant coach Steven King collapses at training

Shayne Hope September 20, 2024

Geelong have been rocked in their preparation for the AFL preliminary final against the Brisbane Lions after assistant coach Steven King suffered a “medical episode” at training.

King, who is one of the final three contenders for West Coast’s head coaching position, was rushed to hospital after the incident at GMHBA Stadium on Friday morning.

The 45-year-old collapsed on the field while talking to colleagues and players and was quickly tended to by medical staff.

He remained under observation in hospital on Friday with club officials expecting him to recover. Coach Chris Scott said it was not a life-threatening situation.

Scott added it is unlikely King will be part of the coaching panel in the knockout clash with Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday.

