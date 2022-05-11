AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Geelong captain Joel Selwood.
Geelong are set to welcome back skipper Joel Selwood for the Cats' AFL clash against St Kilda. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Cats expect key duo to make AFL returns

Steve Larkin May 11, 2022

Geelong expect captain Joel Selwood and ruckman Rhys Stanley to return to AFL action against St Kilda on Saturday.

Selwood was ruled out of last weekend’s win over GWS because of a thigh injury while Stanley was a late withdrawal due to an ankle complaint.

But Cats coach Chris Scott says both will likely return for the Marvel Stadium clash between his fifth-placed side and the seventh-placed Saints.

Scott says skipper Selwood is fresh from his week off.

“He had a series of corks in his quad that just meant that he wasn’t going to be right to play (last week),” Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have been consistent throughout the course of the year, probably the last couple of years, in that our priority is to make sure that all our guys go out and play when they’re in a position to play at their best.

“We don’t want to ask those guys and push through things that limit them too much. The week off will help Joel a lot.”

Lead ruckman Stanley was a similar status, Scott said.

“He was obviously close to getting to the line last week without quite making it, we were always optimistic that he would come up this week,” he said.

The duo’s expected return comes with Scott on the verge of a personal milestone: he’s level with Reg Hickey as the Geelong coach with the most wins.

Hickey coached 184 victories during 1932 to 1959 while Scott has the same number since taking over in 2011.

But Scott, whose winning percentage is 72 compared to Hickey’s 62 per cent, deflected any personal significance of the looming record.

“I really struggle, and always have as a player and especially as a coach, with individual acknowledgements so if you want to make me feel uncomfortable, you’re asking the right question,” he said.

“But what I am really proud of is what the club has been able to achieve over a 10 or 12-year period.

“A long, long time after I’m finished I might reflect on some of those things but I consider the coaching position to be a product of the support that the club gives me, and even more, a product of the playing list.

” … I’m so proud to be a part of this club so I really struggle to think about what it means to me as an individual. I would much prefer to think about what it means to us as a collective.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.