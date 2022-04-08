Cats extend home AFL dominance over Lions

Tom Hawkins has kicked five goals, including a controversial late sealer, to help Geelong extend their 19-year home winning streak against Brisbane with a tense 10-point victory.

Isaac Smith starred on a wing as the Cats won the territory battle on Friday night but wasted a string of chances in front of goal in a high-intensity contest.

It almost cost them as the Lions twice snatched the lead during a see-sawing third quarter and drew level in the last when Charlie Cameron kicked the second of his two brilliant second-half goals.

But goals to Hawkins and fellow key forward Jeremy Cameron in a low-scoring final term got the Cats over the line, the home side winning 11.14 (80) to 11.4 (70) at GMHBA Stadium.

Hawkins had a big role in the final term but there was debate over two marking contests where he appeared to push opponents in the back.

Neither push was called, allowing Hawkins to take shots at goal.

The spearhead missed one but kicked the second at the 19-minute mark of the final term to give the Cats a crucial nine-point lead.

Lions coach Chris Fagan refused to blame the whistleblowers for the loss.

“It’s a difficult game to umpire and I haven’t had a chance to look at the replay so it wouldn’t be a good idea to say anything at this point in time,” Fagan said.

Fagan noted Brisbane were outgunned 38-33 in clearances and 60-42 in forward entries.

“I think that the right team won tonight,” he said.

“Geelong were just a little bit better around the contest.

“They were able to break through our tackles better than we were able to break through theirs and gain territory from there.

“They had a lot of inside-50s and scoring opportunities.”

Geelong rested captain Joel Selwood and lost deputy Tom Stewart to a bout of gastro pre-match, while stand-in skipper Patrick Dangerfield had a rare quiet night.

Sam De Koning, Max Holmes and Gryan Miers were among the lesser lights who stood tall, while Smith (29 disposals), Mark Blicavs (22) and Brandan Parfitt (22) were all important contributors for Geelong.

But the Cats were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal.

“When you don’t take your chances you get a little nervous that it might come back to bite you,” Cats coach Chris Scott said.

“But for the second week in a row when the game was really on the line, the players just looked really organised when the heat was on.”

Cats tagger Mark O’Connor had an absorbing duel with Lachie Neale, who had an influence in traffic with 30 disposals, 21 contested possessions and 11 clearances.

Harris Andrews and Marcus Adams fought bravely in defence and tall duo Joe Daniher and Daniel McStay kicked three majors each for Brisbane.

It was the Lions’ 13th consecutive defeat at the Kardinia Park venue in a losing run that dates back to 2004.

There was a sour note for Geelong when Quinton Narkle had to be helped off with an ankle injury during the third quarter.