Tanner Bruhn
Tanner Bruhn is on his way to premiers Geelong after his trade deal was signed off by GWS. Image by Hamish Blair/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Cats snare Tanner Bruhn in AFL trade deal

Shayne Hope October 7, 2022

AFL premiers Geelong have landed one of their key trade targets, striking a deal with GWS for talented midfielder-forward Tanner Bruhn.

The 20-year-old will join the Cats in exchange for pick 18 at this year’s draft.

Bruhn was selected by the Giants with pick 12 in 2020 and played 30 games in two seasons, including 17 this year.

GWS are now armed with five top-20 draft picks – currently No.3, 12, 15, 18 and 19 – having also traded out Tim Taranto (Richmond) and Bobby Hill (Collingwood).

They are also likely to acquire more picks from the Tigers in a deal to send midfielder Jacob Hopper to Punt Road.

Geelong are hopeful of striking a deal with Gold Coast for Jack Bowes and pick seven, taking on board the player’s hefty salary in the process.

The Cats are also negotiating with Collingwood over Ollie Henry, but have so far been unable to satisfy the Magpies’ demands for the out-of-contract forward.

Meanwhile, it is expected Adelaide and Gold Coast will soon strike a deal that will see Izak Rankine head to the Crows in exchange for pick five.

The deal is also tipped to include a swap of later selections.

