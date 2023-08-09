CBA records $10.2b profit as borrower arrears stay low

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has posted a modest rise in profits for the financial year as consumers manage to keep up with mortgage repayments.

The country’s biggest lender on Wednesday reported a five per cent increase in full-year net profit after tax to $10.2 billion – slightly above consensus expectations of $10.1 billion.

Operating income was up 13 per cent to $27 billion as the bank’s net interest margin – how much it earns on loans minus how much it pays on deposits – climbed 17 basis points higher because of the Reserve Bank’s cash rate hike spree.

However, the margin dropped five basis points during the past six months, indicating profit margins for lenders are on the way down.

The proportion of customers whose mortgages were in arrears by more than 90 days increased slightly, but the share remained relatively low at 0.47 per cent.

The bank attributed borrowers’ resilience to low unemployment and high savings levels, but a worsening in credit card and personal loan arrears reflects mounting cost of living pressures.

Troublesome and impaired assets increased sharply from $6.4 billion to $7.1 billion, driven primarily by loans to the construction and commercial property sectors.

Chief executive Matt Comyn said the company’s conservative balance sheet placed it well to ride out economic headwinds, with a tier 1 capital ratio of 12.2 per cent comfortably above the strict 10.25 per cent minimum buffer required by Australian regulators.

“However, there are signs of downside risks building as rising interest rates have a lagged impact on mortgage customers and other cost of living pressures become a financial strain for more Australians,” Mr Comyn said in an announcement to investors.

“We are seeing consumer demand moderate and economic growth slow and we are closely monitoring the impact of reduced discretionary spend, particularly on our small- and medium-sized business customers.”

The bank paid investors a dividend of $2.40 per share fully franked, taking its full-year dividend to $4.50.

Financial Sector Union boss Julia Angrisano said the result showed CBA can afford to offer staff more than its proposed 12.75 per cent increase over three years.

“Their proposed pay rise would be a pay cut in real terms, given inflation,” she said.

“The finance industry would expect CBA to provide industry-leading wage increases given their industry-leading profits.”

The bank also released its updated climate policy on Wednesday, ruling out direct finance for any new and expanded oil and gas extraction projects.

Will van de Pol, acting CEO of activist group Market Forces, welcomed the commitment, which he says places CBA well above its banking peers.

“This policy sends a stark warning to the fossil fuel industry: funding for your climate-wrecking expansion plans is drying up faster than a puddle in a heatwave,” he said.

But CBA’s failure to rule out funding new liquefied natural gas processing plants is a concerning gap in the policy, he said.

CBA’S SOLID FULL YEAR PROFIT

* Cash earnings up 6 per cent to $10.2 billion

* Net profit up 5 per cent to $10.2 billion

* Operating income up 13 per cent to $27.2 billion

* Fully-franked final dividend $2.40 a share v $2.10 a share a year ago.