AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
MYKI tap on gates at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne
Victoria's public transport users will have the 'frictionless experience of contactless payments'. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

CBA to back contactless transport payments in Victoria

Cassandra Morgan August 18, 2023

Victorians will be able to tap on and off public transport using bank cards, smartphones or wearable devices under a bank-backed overhaul to offer contactless payments.

The state’s Department of Transport and Planning has appointed the Commonwealth Bank as a merchant acquirer for the roll-out of its next-generation ticketing system, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

“With the Victorian government’s announcement of planned improvements to the myki system, Victorians, international and interstate visitors alike, will enjoy the simple, frictionless experience that contactless payments provide public transport users,” Commonwealth Bank executive Andrew Hinchliff said.

“We are excited to work with the Department of Transport and Planning to bring contactless payments to the state.”

The public transport ticketing improvements will be progressively rolled out, and myki users would still be able to use their myki cards and top them up, the bank said.

V/Line is also set to be included in the contactless ticketing scheme.

“Importantly, as improvements are progressively added, the system will help make travel across Victoria more seamless,” CBA said.

“Regional V/line commuters, concession holders, as well as international and interstate visitors will be able to choose contactless credit and debit card payment options, in line with their experience using transport networks in other global cities.”

Conduant was in May announced as the winning bidder for Victoria’s next public transport ticketing contract, beating out myki’s Japanese operator NTT Data and fellow US outfit Cubic.

The US public transport ticketing specialist was set to take the reins on upgrading the trouble-plagued myki system to take credit and debit cards, all smartphones and smartwatches.

Trials of the “cloud-based” system were slated to begin in 2024, with the new technology to be rolled out more broadly the following year.

CBA was appointed to the Victorian government’s banking panel in 2021.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.