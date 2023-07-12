AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Westpac and CBA logos
The chiefs of two more of the big banks will face a parliamentary hearing in Canberra. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • banking

CBA, Westpac chiefs to front banking inquiry hearing

Paul Osborne July 13, 2023

The bosses of Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are set to be be quizzed about their interest rates and approach to helping scammed customers.

The federal parliament’s economics committee will hold a second day of hearings in Canberra on Thursday, having received evidence from ANZ and NAB on Wednesday.

The big four banks control about 80 per cent of the Australian market.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday it was important banks passed on interest rate increases to savers as they had been raising rates for borrowers.

He said he had met bank chiefs to ensure they talk to customers facing hardship as interest rates on their loans rose.

“I’ve made sure in my conversations with the CEOs that there are the appropriate provisions in place for banks to be accommodating where they can to help people through what is a difficult time,” he said.

Committee chair Daniel Mulino wants to hear from the banks on steps they have taken to protect their institutions and their customers from the rising number of sophisticated scams.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.