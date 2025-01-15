Ceasefire spurs hope but war’s social division lingers

Reprieve from a ceasefire in Gaza won’t undo the emotional toll, a Palestinian activist says, as Jewish Australians express hope about hostages being released.

Israel and Hamas are reportedly close to an agreement that would return about 100 hostages – including the bodies of dozens predicted dead – to Israel in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

A ceasefire was necessary but “far from sufficient”, Australia Palestine Advocacy Network president Nasser Mashni told AAP.

Australians have rallied against the war throughout the recent fighting. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

Australian Palestinians, like their families in Gaza, needed more than a temporary pause in violence and instead “a world that demands sanctions, an arms embargo and true liberation for Palestine”.

“The emotional toll on Palestinians on this continent reflects the appalling global failure to act decisively against Israel’s crimes,” he said.

“Palestinians on this continent carry the weight of watching their homeland suffer, knowing that without justice and accountability, Israel will continue its violence and oppression.”

It wouldn’t undo “the profound pain caused by Israel’s genocide, apartheid and the displacement and horror Palestinians have experienced”, he added.

Jewish Australians are hopeful a ceasefire deal in Gaza will secure the release of hostages and guarantee Israel’s safety.

Jewish Australians hope hostages are released and Israel’s safety is guaranteed in a ceasefire deal. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

“We hope and pray for imminent news of the release of hostages,” Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin said.

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council executive director Colin Rubenstein said he would be overjoyed to see the release of the hostages.

“However, we are also mindful of the fact that dozens of Israeli hostages will not be part of the agreed first phase of the deal and will continue to languish in captivity,” he said.

The current deal would, at best, be the beginning of the end of the war which wouldn’t conclude until all hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed and dismantled, Dr Rubenstein said.

“There is no doubt that the current war has had terrible costs on both sides,” he said.

“All people of goodwill hope for it to end as soon as possible so that the killing and dying on both sides can end, Gaza can be rebuilt and both peoples can enjoy basic security and normal life.”

Hatred towards the Jewish community in Australia will continue regardless, a community leader says. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Regardless of a ceasefire, there would continue to be hatred towards the Jewish community in Australia, Mr Ryvchin said.

“The anti-Israel movement in this country has cast Israel as a unique evil which has to be destroyed, they have articulated this over and over again,” he said.

“Regardless of a ceasefire, they will continue to incite hatred towards the Jewish community and work towards the exclusion of Jewish Australians from public life.”

It follows a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in Australia, including an arson attack at a synagogue and graffiti including Nazi iconography.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong are optimistic about a ceasefire after US President Joe Biden said one was close.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong are optimistic about a ceasefire. Image by Dominic Giannini/AAP PHOTOS

“We want Hamas to have no role in the future of that region and we want a ceasefire in the interests of both Israelis and those in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Tasmania on Wednesday.

“So we are hopeful of a ceasefire, that would be a good thing, I think that is what overwhelmingly Australians want to see and indeed, the international community wants to see as well.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he would support a ceasefire but hostages needed to be released “and we need to make sure that a terrorist organisation is not being rewarded”.

Hamas took about 250 hostages and killed 1200 people when it attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza following Israel’s subsequent invasion, according to Palestinian officials.