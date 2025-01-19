Pro-Palestinian rallies ahead of hoped-for ceasefire

Thousands of Palestinians and their supporters have gathered in Sydney and Melbourne hoping to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas following a 15-month war.

The ceasefire was due to come into effect on Sunday evening, Australian time.

But in a last-minute hitch Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would not begin until Israel received from Hamas a list of names of Israeli hostages set to be released.

Hundreds are expected to attend a peaceful celebration in Melbourne’s Coburg North on Sunday evening in support of those affected by the conflict in the Middle East which has left many grieving for lost family members and destroyed homes.

Pro-Palestinian rallies were held in Sydney and Melbourne ahead of a ceasefire coming into effect. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS

Organiser Hash Tayeh said Sunday’s event was a time to celebrate, mourn and reflect for all of humanity, not just Palestinians.

Mr Tayeh, who has lost 40 relatives in the Gaza conflict, said despite the ceasefire the struggle for accountability and rebuilding continued.

“I personally woke up pretty happy this morning, full of energy and just excited for that relief that’s going to come to those people,” he told AAP on Sunday.

“But the hardship in terms of people still rebuilding their lives here in Australia and around the world, the homes are destroyed in Gaza, that continues.”

Hundreds of people also attended a peaceful pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney’s Hyde Park on Sunday and cheered defiant speeches urging them to continue pushing for a Palestinian state.

Hundreds showed up to a peaceful pro-Palestinian rally in Hyde Park, Sydney. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS

The three-phased ceasefire was to come into effect after Israel agreed to the deal, which will see hostages released.

But Mr Netanyahu said the truce was only temporary and later made the ceasefire dependent on receiving the names of hostages to be released.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said communities across the globe want the ceasefire to stay in place, despite lingering tensions in the Middle East.

“We’re certainly hopeful, as I think the world is, that this ceasefire holds. It’s what the world has wanted to see and it is good that it has occurred and that it will come into place,” he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“We want to see hostages released, we want to see proper aid be able to get to the people of Gaza, and we want Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in peace and security.”

Demonstrators marched towards Parliament House during a Pro-Palestine demonstration in Melbourne. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

Israel’s war in Gaza was launched after Hamas’ attack in 2023, which killed 1200 people and resulted in 250 hostages being taken, according to Israeli authorities.

Almost 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory strikes according to the local health ministry.

The hoped-for ceasefire comes as NSW Premier Chris Minns said the state government would look at strengthening hate speech laws following a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney.

In the latest incident, a house formerly owned by Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin was targeted in an arson and graffiti attack on Friday.

Mr Minns said the attacks were “despicable” and further incidents need to be prevented.

NSW Premier Chris Minns says his government is looking at toughening laws against hate speech. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS

“The initial spark (of anti-Semitism) isn’t going to a synagogue or a house and lighting a match, the initial spark is hate speech in our community,” he said.

“Our government’s going to make a decision soon, a difficult decision but the right one, to strengthen hate speech laws in NSW, so if someone’s preaching hatred in the community, it doesn’t manifest itself two months or three months later in a firebombing or an attack or something worse.”

The prime minister said states and territories were united in preventing anti-Semitism.

“We’re determined to stamp this out, there is no place in Australia for anti-Semitism. There is no place for the sort of outrageous acts that we have seen,” Mr Albanese said.

with Reuters