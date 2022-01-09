AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Riley McGree
Socceroos midfielder Riley McGree is being touted for a move to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Celtic emerge as favourites to sign McGree

Ed Jackson January 10, 2022

Riley McGree is poised to join Ange Postecoglou and Tom Rogic at Celtic, with the Scottish giants emerging as favourites to sign the 23-year-old Socceroos midfielder.

Former Adelaide United star McGree is currently with United States Major League Soccer expansion club Charlotte FC after the conclusion of a successful loan spell with English second-tier side Birmingham City.

McGree had been linked with a return to England, with Middlesbrough among those reported to be interested, but Postecoglou’s Celtic are now considered his most likely destination.

Several outlets in the United Kingdom have reported Celtic’s interest with a transfer fee of between Stg2 million ($A3.8m) and Stg3m ($A5.7m) set to secure McGree’s move to Parkhead.

Postecoglou called up McGree to the Socceroos squad in March 2017, but the South Australian was an unused player for World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the UAE.

McGree did make his national team debut last year, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Kuwait in June.

He has since gone on to make seven Socceroos appearances and became a fan favourite during his time at Birmingham, scoring three goals in 30 appearances before his loan period ended in December.

Postecoglou has already signed Japanese duo Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi in the January transfer window, giving the Hoops boss plenty of midfield options — including Socceroos ace Rogic — heading into the second half of the season.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.