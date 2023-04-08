Celtic’s Postecoglou set for title after Old Firm win

Ange Postecoglou has been left celebrating an Old Firm triumph for Celtic that practically guarantees a second straight Scottish Premiership title for Australia’s most successful soccer manager.

Postecoglou hailed his side as “a group of winners” after they beat their old rivals Rangers 3-2 in a thrilling contest at their Parkhead home in Glasgow on Saturday, a victory that puts the champions 12 points clear at the top with just seven games remaining.

Not for the first time, star Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who scored twice in February’s League Cup final win, was again Rangers’ main tormentor with another brace of goals.

The “kind assassin” earned a special tribute from Postecoglou.

“Every time he plays, he looks like he’s going to score. The way he works for his team, he’s just brilliant,” said the Australian.

“I never have to gee him up, never have to motivate him. Most of the time, he’s up against guys who are much bigger than him, more physical. He’s got this kind nature about him, but don’t underestimate his competitiveness – he wants to win as much as anyone.”

Kyogo gave Celtic the lead in the 26th minute with a sharp finish, before a dazzling free-kick from James Tavernier levelled matters just before the break.

He then squeezed in another after halftime before Jota scored a decisive third and though Tavernier headed home his 100th Rangers goal to make it a nervy finish for Celtic, they held on to all but wrap up another title.

With a much better goal difference than Rangers, Celtic now need just three more wins to seal what would be Postecoglou’s fourth trophy in less than two seasons.

Not that the 57-year-old was about to celebrate quite yet. “It’s not done,” he warned.

“I get it, we’re in a great position. But why waste a game of football? We’ve still got seven to go. I’m not going to let anyone dismiss any of these games.”

But he wanted to hail his players for making Celtic fans’ day once again amid a 60,000 crowd.

“If you can make one person’s life better, you don’t understand how enriching and rewarding that is.

They’ve (the players) have made thousands of lives better for the next few days at least. They need to enjoy that and appreciate that, because they’ve done something special.

“I’m as much an onlooker as anyone else on game day, and I can’t help but admire the character of this group of players. They find a way every time to get the job done.

“They’ve come together and formed a strong unity and bond. There’s an unshakeable belief in each other and what we’re trying to do. They’re a group of winners.”

One of those winners was once more Socceroo Aaron Mooy, in the Celtic starting line-up again after his back problems had forced him to miss the previous two matches. The midfielder played a controlling part for just over an hour before being brought off by Postecoglou.

It was Celtic’s 11th straight victory in the league as they moved to 88 points from 31 games, with Rangers on 76.