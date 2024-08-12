AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
CFMEU
CFMEU officials who attempt to frustrate a forced takeover of the union risk big fines or jail time. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

CFMEU crackdown laws lodged as calls mount to go harder

Dominic Giannini August 12, 2024

Construction union bosses who attempt to frustrate a forced takeover of the CFMEU risk heavy fines or jail time, but there are calls for even harsher penalties.

Union officials who hinder external administrators at the CFMEU could cop almost $940,000 in fines or two years behind bars.

A civil penalty of $188,000 would apply for failing to comply with the administrator, while union branches found to frustrate the process would face an almost $4.7 million fine.

MURRAY WATT CFMEU LEGISLATION
 Workplace Relations Minister Murray Watt introduced laws aimed at the CFMEU. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Workplace Minister Murray Watt introduced the laws to parliament on Monday following allegations of criminal activity within the CFMEU.

The laws would allow him to force an administrator on the construction and general divisions of the CFMEU if deemed in the public interest.

The administrator would have the power to manage and operate the division and its properties and take all necessary actions to manage its affairs.

“There is no place for criminality or corruption in the construction industry and bullying, thuggery and intimidation is unacceptable in any workplace,” Senator Watt told parliament.

He rejected calls to have the union deregistered, saying it would allow the CFMEU to continue to operate, outside the bounds of oversight or regulation applied to registered organisations.

Opposition spokeswoman Michaelia Cash
 Opposition spokeswoman Michaelia Cash wants the laws to go further. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The opposition and business groups have raised concerns about the bill.

The forced takeover powers would lapse after three years and the coalition said the laws lacked sufficient transparency and accountability measures.

Union officials were given too much wriggle room through “reasonable excuse” provisions, opposition spokeswoman Michaelia Cash said.

“I’ve seen the legislation and you can currently drive a truck through it,” she told parliament.

Business groups want the crackdown to go further, calling for people with criminal record or workplace breaches to be banned from union positions.

The coalition and Greens are pushing for an inquiry into the bill.

The opposition wants a separate inquiry into government-funded construction sites aligned with the CFMEU.

ZACH SMITH
 CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith hit out at the government’s proposed laws. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith tore strips off the Labor laws, saying they undermined fairness and the legal process and stripped workers of their rights.

The union had already stood people down over criminal allegations and brought in an independent administrator, he said.

Michael Greenfield, the second most powerful person at the CFMEU in NSW, stepped down effective immediately on Monday.

His father Darren Greenfield remains as state secretary.

The men have been charged with receiving bribes from an employer in return for getting work on union sites.

Both deny the allegations.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.