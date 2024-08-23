AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CFMEU members attend a protest
Placing the CFMEU into administration is in the public interest, the attorney-general says. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • construction and property

CFMEU’s forced administration to ‘benefit’ members

Tess Ikonomou and Kat Wong
August 23, 2024

The CFMEU has been placed into administration after explosive allegations ignited months of political debate on ways to reign in the embattled union.

Laws giving the relevant minister powers to intervene and slap life bans on officials passed the parliament on Tuesday after the government struck a deal with the coalition.

And on Friday, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus placed the union’s construction and general divisions into administration, alongside all of its state and territory branches.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
 Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has placed the CFMEU’s construction division into administration. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

The administration process is effective immediately.

Melbourne silk Mark Irving KC has been given the job of administering the CFMEU and will work with Fair Work Commission general manager Murray Furlong.

The pair will collaborate to ensure the disgraced construction and general divisions can effectively operate in the future.

“I am committed to ensuring the success of this arrangement and advancing the lawful operations of the Construction & General Division for the benefit of its members, the broader CFMEU and the Australian community,” Mr Furlong said.

Mr Furlong will help hold the CFMEU officials accountable, promote the union’s efficient management, embed the CFMEU with a culture of good governance and compliance with the law and take any enforcement actions when necessary.

The government’s move follows allegations of corruption and bikie infiltration within the CFMEU.

The union has slammed the law as taking away the rights of members to a fair process and signalled an impending court challenge.

CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith has previously said the criminal allegations remain untested.

The administration period can last up to five years under the law and officials found guilty of crimes would be banned for life and unable to become bargaining agents at other registered organisations without holding a fit-and-proper-person certificate.

