Challengers chase Scott at the Open

Co-leaders Adam Scott and David Micheluzzi have teed off for the third round of the Australian Open as a batch of pursuers vigorously try to hunt them down.

Scott and Micheluzzi were eight under par and enjoying a three-shot buffer over the field on Friday night.

But Min Woo Lee and impressive Pole Adrian Meronk wasted little time cutting the pair’s advantage to two strokes on Saturday.

Starting on the 10th tee at Victoria Golf Club, Lee birdied four of his opening six holes to charge to six under.

Meronk picked up three shots in his first four holes to also surge to six under.

Haydn Barron, Shae Wools-Cobb, New Zealand’s Josh Geary, American Gunner Wiebe and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune were all three back early in their third rounds.

In ideal scoring conditions, Australian PGA runner-up Jason Scrivener grabbed the clubhouse lead at four under with a round of 66.

A livid Lucas Herbert finished at three under after threatening to catch Scott and Micheluzzi at one point.

Herbert reached five under to be sharing third before racking up a horror triple bogey seven on the 17th hole.

A birdie at the last for a 67 barely improved his mood.

Knowing winning breeds confidence, Scott would love nothing more than to get his hands on the Stonehaven Cup once more to kick-start what he hopes will be a glorious 2023.

Scott looks to have his best chance yet to win his national championship for a second time.

The highest-ranked player in the field fired a course-record-equalling seven-under 63 on Friday to snatch a share of the Open’s halfway lead.

If class and experience prevail over the weekend, Australia’s one and only Masters champion will claim his 32nd worldwide tour victory.

Such a scenario would be the perfect launching pad for 2023 as he strives to add an elusive second major to his career CV.

“It’s definitely helpful,” Scott said of what his first tournament win since the PGA Tour’s 2020 Genesis Invitational in LA would mean.

“Winning fills you with confidence. It’s hard to kid yourself into confidence like that.”

Even if he falls short on Sunday, 42-year-old Scott remains as optimistic as ever that he can shed his tag as one of golf’s greatest one-major wonders.

“I’m pretty spurred on to play well next year,” he said.

“I’m excited about what’s happening and what’s on offer next year for us, and the way I’ve kind of set myself up, a few changes here and there.

“It’s all looking like a lot of fun for me to play golf next year.

“But I’d love to be going in there with another trophy, for sure.”

While Scott is eyeing the trophy, fellow heavyweight Cameron Smith’s 2022 campaign is over after the world No.3’s third-round 69 left him at one over.

Only the top 30 players and ties on Saturday night will secure a Sunday tee slot, with one under par the projected cut line.