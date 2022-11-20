AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Jim Chalmers says his budget positioned the nation to deal with inflation challenges in the economy. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Chalmers backs his budget on inflation

Tess Ikonomou November 21, 2022

Households would be buckling under higher inflation and mortgage repayments, had the Albanese government given handouts in the budget to offset cost of living pressures.

An analysis by Treasury shows that if revenue upgrades weren’t returned to its coffers, inflation would be on track to hit 6.25 per cent in June next year, rather than the lower 5.75 per cent rate predicted in the October budget. 

The modelling also shows, hypothetically, the Reserve Bank’s cash interest rate peaking at 4.75 per cent in June 2023, compared to the forecast of 3.35 per cent assumed in the 2022/23 budget papers.

Assuming that would be passed on by the banks, that would amount to an extra $440 a month for a 500,000 mortgage, and about $290 in monthly payments for an average mortgage of $330,000.

The cash rate is currently sitting at 2.85 per cent.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said his budget was calibrated not to add to inflation, despite an upward revision to government tax revenues in the following years.

“If we had spent all the extra revenue it would have caused more pain in the long run for Australian households and for the economy,” he said.

“Our budget doesn’t add to inflationary pressures in our economy, makes responsible savings, and provides targeted cost‑of‑living relief with an economic dividend.”

The budget returned $114 billion of tax upgrades, mainly due to higher commodity prices, to the coffers over the next four years.

The government is banking 99 per cent of the upward tax revisions for the next two years, and 92 per cent over the next four, in a bid to erode some of the nation’s debt.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.