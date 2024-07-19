AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A sign on a door.
An IT outage forced businesses to close their doors early on Friday and caused havoc with flights. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Chaos as global IT outage crashes services nationally

Aaron Bunch, William Ton and Samantha Lock
July 19, 2024

The ongoing impact of a crippling IT outage might be felt for days after major Australian and global businesses and institutions went offline, causing widespread chaos.

The federal government activated a National Coordination Mechanism meeting on Friday night which also involved state and territory representatives and cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, whose software update had gone awry.

The “unfolding outage” started about 3.30pm on Friday after Telstra services were affected by a problem with Microsoft and CrowdStrike software.

There was no evidence the outage was the result of a cyber-security incident but rather a technical issue caused by an update, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said.

“(CrowdStrike) have issued a fix for this, allowing affected companies and organisations to reboot their systems without the problem,” Ms O’Neil said.

“The company has informed us that most issues should be resolved through the fix they have provided but given the size and nature of this incident it may take some time to resolve.”

The incident was not security related or a cyberattack but a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts, CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz said.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” he said in a statement.

“This outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies.

“As the cyber security coordinator has said, there is no information to suggest this is a cyber security incident and they are continuing to engage across key stakeholders.”

Crowd-sourced website Downdetector has listed Telstra, Microsoft, Google, Foxtel, National Australia Bank, ABC, Uber, ANZ, and Bendigo Bank as suffering outages.

A sign on a TAB door.
 Many businesses around the country have been hit by the outage. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

But Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar, police across much of the country and the federal and NSW governments were hit, as well as point-of-sale machines at shops, including Coles and Woolworths.

Flight screens at Sydney Airport and other airports across the country were blank for some time with passengers warned of delays.

While they started working again about 5.30pm, many passengers were unable to board flights with Jetstar reportedly experiencing ongoing problems.

Flights across the country have been cancelled.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said some of its services were likely to be cancelled and others delayed but later added that the airline’s  operations remained stable following the impacts. 

“We are working to resolve any delays and get our guests on their way as quickly as possible,” she said.

The outage spread globally, with companies around the world reporting issues and overseas airlines forced to cancel flights after systems crashed.

In Australia, many media organisations have been impacted.

“The ABC is experiencing a major network outage, along with several other media outlets,” it said in a news story.

Nine and Sky News said its news bulletins were affected.

Even footy fans were being hit, with AFL club Essendon warning them to bring physical tickets so they could get into Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Australian National Relay Service confirmed it was working to restore services but said it was able to make triple-zero calls.

“We understand the global Microsoft outage, which is affecting many government and business services, is the cause of the National Relay Service outage,” a spokesman said.

The NSW government said a Microsoft outage was affecting a range of services including police urging the public only to use triple-zero in an emergency.

Victoria Police said some internal systems had been affected but it was not impacting its ability to dispatch or respond to incidents.

Microsoft said it was working to fix issues with its apps and services.

“We’re investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services”, the tweet posted on the social media platform X.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.