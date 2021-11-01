 Charge dropped against troubled De Goey - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Jordan De Goey
Jordan De Goey has had a charge of forcible touching against him dropped. Image by Hamish Blair/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Charge dropped against troubled De Goey

Oliver Caffrey November 2, 2021

One of the criminal charges, forcible touching, laid against Collingwood AFL star Jordan De Goey has been dropped by New York prosecutors.

But the 25-year-old is still facing a charge of assault when he is next due in court in the United States on December 8.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has dropped a charge of forcible touching – grabbing private areas outside of clothing without permission – of a 35-year-old female.

But the Magpies midfield-forward is still alleged to have punched and kicked a 37-year-old male.

The man was a friend of the same woman, who De Goey and his friend Luke Dyson were alleged to have interacted with during a Halloween-themed party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on October 30.

Dyson allegedly struck the man, after he came to the assistance of the woman, in the face with a glass, 

De Goey spent several hours in a holding cell, before being released from custody after pleading not guilty to all charges.

Collingwood acted swiftly to the charges being laid and on Sunday stood down De Goey from club duties indefinitely.

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program in California as he attempted to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 season.

He was only able to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship and work arrangements with Monster Energy.

It is unclear if De Goey will be allowed to return to Australia before his next court date, but COVID-19 restrictions could make that difficult.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.