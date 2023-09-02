AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police tape
A 20 year old man is facing multiple charges over a crash that killed a woman and her brother. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Charges laid over crash that killed brother and sister

Kathryn Magann September 3, 2023

A 20 year-old man is due to face court on Sunday charged over a horror crash in Sydney’s southwest that killed a young woman and her teenage brother.

Emergency services were called to Sadleir Avenue in Heckenberg about 9.30pm on Friday to find the pair trapped inside their Toyota Echo after it was hit head-on by a Mercedes allegedly travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

Paramedics treated the 24 year old woman and her 15 year old brother at the scene but they died.

A third car was also struck by the Mercedes which police said was reported stolen, but the two occupants inside the stationary Rav4 were unhurt.

Witnesses told police the three young men inside the Mercedes then ran from the scene, before driving off in a Volkswagon Golf.

That car was stopped by police about an hour later and the 18 year-old driver was questioned and released without charge.

A 20 year-old man presented himself to Liverpool police station on Saturday afternoon at about two pm.

Police said on Sunday the man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He was also charged with driving in a dangerous manner, negligent driving occasioning death, two counts of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, as well as driving while disqualified.

He had bail refused and is due to face Parramatta bail court on Sunday. 

