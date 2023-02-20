AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neurosurgeon Charlie Teo
Neurosurgeon Charlie Teo is under further questioning about his operating decisions and procedures. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Charlie Teo accused of lying to disciplinary hearing

Duncan Murray February 20, 2023

Star brain surgeon Charlie Teo has been accused of lying to a medical disciplinary hearing about two surgeries he performed that left patients with catastrophic brain injuries.

Lawyers for the state health watchdog grilled Dr Teo on Monday over what he knew to be the risks involved with one surgery in 2018, and how that risk was conveyed to the patient.

It was put to Dr Teo he changed his evidence over where he believed the tumour was in the brain, and the decision to operate, in order to reduce his liability.

Under questioning Dr Teo firmly denied he had deliberately altered his evidence in order to mislead the committee.

The high-profile surgeon was greeted by a large crowd of supporters when he arrived for a fifth, and possibly final day, of a Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) hearing in Sydney.

Lawyer for the commission Kate Richardson SC put it to Dr Teo that he changed his evidence to protect himself after proceeding with the high-risk surgery.

“I want to suggest to you that you deliberately gave untruthful evidence to the committee for that reason. Do you accept that?” she asked.

“No,” Dr Teo replied.

Ms Richardson pressed Dr Teo why he wasn’t clearer with the patient about whether the tumour was in the tectal plate region of the brain, rather than the tegmental, which is more dangerous to operate on.

“I want to suggest to you that at no point did you suggest to them there was some ambiguity about where the tumour was,” Ms Richardson said.

“Absolutely disagree with that,” Dr Teo said.

Last week, the committee was told Dr Teo differed with two expert witnesses, Bryant Stokes and Andrew Morokoff, who said the risk of “profound neurological deficit” from conducting the surgery was 60 per cent.

Due to his different interpretation of brain scans, Dr Teo told the patient the risk of death, paralysis or locked in syndrome was just five per cent.

He told the hearing he expressed his doubt by telling the patients he was “hopeful” about the location of the tumour, but didn’t want to confuse patients by getting into the “finer neurosurgical details”.

“These people are emotionally charged. They’ve heard a lot of information. You don’t want to confuse them,” he said.

“I’m not going to go into the finer surgical aspects with a patient. I think that’s inappropriate.”

Ms Richardson also raised questions with Dr Teo regarding comments he made to media suggesting complaints made against him were “coerced” out of family members by other doctors.

He said the husband of one of the patients was “genuinely destroyed” by the outcome of the surgery and had initially blamed himself.

“I think he has been hoodwinked into thinking my intentions were not honourable,” Dr Teo said.

“We had a good relationship and that seems to have soured. I made the assumption that he had been ‘got to’ by my enemies.

“He’s been suggested to that it’s Dr Teo’s fault, nobody else’s fault, not the tumour.”

In August 2021, the NSW Medical Council restrained Dr Teo from operating without the approval of another doctor after an investigation by the HCCC.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

