Check-ups could stop two men from dying every hour

About two men – someone’s father, son or brother – are lost every hour to preventable deaths in Australia.

The leading killer of 50 men every day is heart disease but the Australian Men’s Health Forum has warned that keeping men alive for longer is about more than just physical health.

Suicide is the leading cause for those under the age of 55, with half of all men experiencing some sort of mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Men's Health Week has arrived! The knew Know Your Man Facts toolkit – Men's Health Checks – is a great reminder for men and boys to keep tabs on their 'numbers' and know their family 'health' history. View the full presentation here: https://t.co/J7jbHAjhHP pic.twitter.com/yDIPqQAPty — Men's Health Forum (@MensHealthAMHF) June 9, 2024

Ambulance Victoria’s paramedics are calling on men and their mates to get a health check, with Monday marking the start of International Men’s Health Week.

Experts have warned not enough men get professional help when they need it.

“Too many men are dying too young,” communications director Anthony Carlyon said.

He urged men to book in a health check and to tell their mates to do the same.

Four-in-five heart-related deaths under the age of 65 are men, patient safety director Andrew Keenan said, so it was crucial that this week should serve as a reminder for men to look after themselves.

The Triple P parenting program’s head of training and clinical psychologist, Dr Alan Ralph, said fathers face worsening mental wellbeing amidst increasing financial pressures.

More than one-in-three dads struggle to keep calm in the cost-of-living crisis, according to a Triple P survey.

Feelings of guilt from not spending enough time with their children was noted by 46 per cent of surveyed fathers, with a lack of work-life balance cited as an issue.

Increased stress, worry, and ongoing feelings of guilt can lead to heightened mental health concerns, Dr Ralph warned.

But dads can mitigate long-term negative impacts by prioritising self-care and opening up to ask for support, he said.

When fathers take care of their wellbeing, a domino effect trickles down the family which has a positive impact on the overall health of the children, Dr Ralph said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636