Daly Cherry-Evans
Daly Cherry-Evans is out of the Manly-West Tigers clash after pulling up sore from State of Origin. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cherry-Evans out of Manly-Tigers clash

George Clarke June 11, 2022

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Wests Tigers.

Cherry-Evans captained Queensland in their State of Origin win over NSW on Wednesday and has complained of soreness in his quad.

The Sea Eagles have promoted Ben Trbojevic into the matchday 17 for the game at Campbelltown. 

Cherry-Evans’ absence will force Josh Schuster into the halves alongside Kieran Foran.

Manly have won their three previous games against the Tigers, who sacked coach Michael Maguire earlier this week. 

Brett Kimmorley has been installed as the interim head coach and will aim to stop a run of form which has resulted in the Tigers picking up just three wins this season.

“With the week we’ve had, what we do is most important,” said Kimmorley. “Our focus is more about us. 

“The good sides worry about themselves, it’s certainly nice that DCE is not playing and that’s helpful.

“But it doesn’t change how we want to play and the mindset we need to turn up with. It would be pretty nice to walk off Campbelltown after a tough week being proud of our effort.” 

Kimmorley was recruited to the Tigers by Maguire to oversee the club’s pathways and said he had spoken to the axed coach earlier this week.

The role is Kimmorley’s until the end of the season and the 45-year-old said he would consider taking the job on a full-time basis. 

“It (head coaching) is a passion I’ve always had I just didn’t think it would come this quickly but it’s something I’m really interested in,” he said.

“I feel comfortable in the role and I now feel it’s something I want to do long term. 

“I’m four days into the job and I feel like it will give me some massive highs and lows. 

“If we go longer than the next 12 weeks that’s a bonus, I will give it the best shot I can and (hope) we play as well as I think we can play.” 

