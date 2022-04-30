AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ian Chesterman
Ian Chesterman is the new president of the Australian Olympic Committee, succeeding John Coates. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Summer Olympics

Chesterman elected new AOC president

Steve Jancetic April 30, 2022

Ian Chesterman has been elected Australian Olympic Committee President, beating out Mark Stockwell to succeed John Coates, who has stepped down after 32 years in the role.

Chesterman won the vote of AOC delegates 67-26 at Saturday’s AGM in Sydney, which brought to an end Coates’ remarkable reign as president, a tenure which delivered two Olympic Games to Australia.

Chesterman, the AOC vice-president, was chef de mission of the Australian team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and six Winter Olympics teams, and has been a member of the executive since 2001.

Coates, who will remain as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee until 2024, played a key role in delivering both the 2000 Olympics to Sydney and 2032 Games to Brisbane.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.