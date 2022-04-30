Chesterman elected new AOC president

Ian Chesterman has been elected Australian Olympic Committee President, beating out Mark Stockwell to succeed John Coates, who has stepped down after 32 years in the role.

Chesterman won the vote of AOC delegates 67-26 at Saturday’s AGM in Sydney, which brought to an end Coates’ remarkable reign as president, a tenure which delivered two Olympic Games to Australia.

Chesterman, the AOC vice-president, was chef de mission of the Australian team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and six Winter Olympics teams, and has been a member of the executive since 2001.

Coates, who will remain as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee until 2024, played a key role in delivering both the 2000 Olympics to Sydney and 2032 Games to Brisbane.