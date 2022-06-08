AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Save The Children CEO Mat Tinkler
Save The Children's Mat Tinkler says kids should not be made to pay for their parents' alleged acts. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Child advocates welcome terror law ruling

Paul Osborne June 9, 2022

The rights of children languishing in Syrian camps have received a boost from a decision by the High Court, advocates say.

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the decision by the former home affairs minister in July 2021 to remove citizenship from a Turkish-Australian man, who was imprisoned in Syria for terrorism offences, was unconstitutional.

The judgment invalidates the minister’s powers to revoke a person’s citizenship under section 36B of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, which also applies to children aged 14 to 18.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil are examining the judgment, but say measures remain in place to manage security risks.

Labor questioned the laws in 2018 when they passed parliament, saying they appeared constitutionally invalid – a position backed by legal and human rights groups.

Save the Children Australia CEO Mat Tinkler said the decision would improve protection for the rights of dependent children, including the 47 Australian children trapped in the Al Hol and Al Roj camps in Syria.

“The power for Australia’s home affairs minister to revoke the citizenship of dual nationals for suspected terrorism-related conduct or convictions is an abrogation of Australia’s responsibilities and is not in the best interests of dependent children,” he said.

“The children languishing in camps in Syria are some of the most vulnerable in the world and should not be made to pay for any alleged actions of their parents.”

He said in some cases children had been effectively left stateless.

Under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Conventions on Statelessness, Australia has legal obligations to prevent children from being or becoming stateless. 

Delil Alexander, who remains in Syrian security custody without access to his family after his Australian citizenship was removed last year, brought the case to the High Court via his sister.

Advocates for Mr Alexander have written to the Albanese government seeking consular assistance for him.

