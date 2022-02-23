AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pop-up vaccination clinic for children at a Melbourne school.
Children aged from six to 11 are now eligible for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination shot. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Children now eligible for Moderna vaccine

Maeve Bannister February 24, 2022

Children aged six to 11 are now eligible for the Moderna vaccine, after experts signed off on the expansion of the immunisation program.  

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended the vaccine following approval last week by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Jabs will be available to children from Thursday, with the approval broadening the previous recommendation which was for children aged 12 and up. 

Each vaccine will be half the adult dose and children will need two doses spaced eight weeks apart. 

A second dose can be given as early as four weeks from the first in certain circumstances, such as if a child is immunocompromised.

The Pfizer vaccine is already available to children aged five to 11 and nearly half of the age group has already had one dose since January when they became eligible.  

But children under five years old will have to wait a little longer before they will be able to get the vaccine. 

Health officials on Wednesday flagged work on potentially approving COVID-19 vaccines for the age group would not get under way until after Easter. 

The head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration said it would be some time before vaccination consideration would be made for younger children.

Professor John Skerritt said approval processes for children under five had been “put on ice” by US regulators, and Australia would follow suit.

On Wednesday there were 60 COVID-19 deaths reported in Australia, with 37 in Queensland, 17 in Victoria and six in NSW.

Nationally there were more than 27,000 new cases – 8931 in NSW, 6926 in Victoria, 6301 in Queensland, 1958 in SA, 946 in the ACT, 842 in Tasmania, 864 in the NT and 645 in WA. 

