AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The two Chinese officials at the forum.
China sent two officials (centre and second right) to listen to Kamala Harris' forum address. Image by Joe Armao/AAP PHOTOS
  • summit

China listened in to US at Pacific forum

Ben McKay July 13, 2022

Against protocol, Chinese officials have appeared at the Pacific Islands Forum to listen to a major address by United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday morning, Ms Harris virtually addressed Pacific Islands Forum delegates, who have assembled in Suva for the annual leaders’ summit, at the invitation of PIF chair Fiji.

The invitation was a diplomatic coup for the United States, which is seeking greater influence in the region after assertive diplomacy by China.

Ms Harris pledged a major boost to support and engagement in the Pacific, including new embassies in Kiribati and Tonga, other diplomatic postings, and an influx of US Peace Corps to the region.

The US has also trebled regional support through a renegotiated South Pacific Tuna Treaty, worth $US600 million ($A893 million) over the next 10 years.

“The history and the future of the Pacific Islands and the United States are inextricably linked. We have historic bonds going back generations,” she said.

“We recognise in recent years the Pacific Islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve.

“Today I am here to tell you directly we are going to change that.”

Ms Harris’ address runs against the forum tradition of not allowing greater powers – known as dialogue partners – to take part in its proceedings.

China was plainly keen to hear the speech, dispatching two officials to the forum, both of whom weren’t credentialed.

It is unclear whether they were unauthorised to be at the speech, which was not delivered to leaders but to a forum fishing subcommittee as Ms Harris discussed a renegotiated Tuna Treaty agreement.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta were also in attendance.

A response is expected from Beijing, which fell short in its effort to schedule meetings during the leaders’ summit this week.

Asked earlier on Wednesday if the invitation to the US was a snub to China, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese it was the forum’s decision.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.