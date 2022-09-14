AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Anthony Albanese wants China to remind Russia of its legal obligations under international law . Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

China must rebuke Russia’s Putin: Albanese

Alex Mitchell September 14, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is urging Chinese leader Xi Jinping to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin of his obligations under international law when the pair meet later this week.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin are expected to meet in Uzbekistan on Thursday during a summit for a security pact dominated by their respective countries.

While China has previously refused to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Albanese says it’s time for Mr Xi to speak up.

“What I would like to see is anyone who meets with Vladimir Putin reminds him of the obligation that international leaders have to uphold the international rules of law,” Mr Albanese said.

“And what we’ve seen with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a breach of that … the invasion of a sovereign state, in contravention of international laws.

“The idea there would be a land war in Europe, of the type that we’re seeing, is something that we had hoped we had consigned to the past.”

Russia’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov has previously noted China’s “well-balanced approach to the Ukrainian crisis”, adding it understood why Russia had taken the action it did.

The two leaders will converse at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, the security grouping between them that also includes India, Pakistan and ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.

Mr Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s support for Ukraine, praising its “courageous struggle” against Russia’s invasion.

“It’s coming at a great human cost to the people of Ukraine,” he told reporters.

“They are engaged in an inspirational struggle, which is in the interest not only of the people of Ukraine, it is in the interests of all who believe in an orderly, global process and the international rule of law.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.