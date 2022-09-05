China still top market for farm exports

Agricultural exports have hit a new high with almost every Australian state outperforming previous years, while China retains the top spot as the country’s most valuable market.

The latest insights from Rural Bank’s agricultural trade report for 2021/2022 found Australia’s agricultural exports hit a record high of $67.5 billion, up 37 per cent from the previous year.

Rural Bank’s Simon Dundon said a lower Australian dollar, increased production and higher commodity prices all helped lift the value of exports by $18.2 billion.

“Cropping for the last few years were a standout, but really across the 12 commodities we researched everything increased other than wine,” he told AAP.

Cotton led the charge among the exports measures, with volume increases of more than 200 per cent in the year, at the same time as prices rose by 16 per cent.

Despite ongoing trade restrictions for some commodities, China was the largest growth market for agriculture exports and for the 12th consecutive year was Australia’s most valuable market, worth 13.5 billion dollars.

It far exceeded the $6.1 billion Japanese market, which grew by 38 per cent.

While the $5.2 billion United States market also recorded strong growth with a rise of more than 30 per cent in terms of exports by value.

“The American market continues to develop a taste for clean, green, premium produce, with the US toppling China as our number one market for exports of both Australian lamb and wine,” Mr Dundon said.

The report also compared each state, with Victoria retaining its crown as Australia’s largest agricultural exporter.

The state recorded a 31 per cent increase in exports to a record high of $17.4 billion, more than a quarter of the national export value.

“Victoria has been consistently one of the highest export states and continues to be…off the back of a big crop year and very strong dairy performances,” Mr Dundon said.

New South Wales was the second best performer after a rise in cropping exports of more than 110 per cent.

Every state except Tasmania hit record growth in export value, with the country’s most southern state still exporting just over the one billion mark.

Tasmania also became Australia’s most valuable seafood exporter.

While the Northern Territory’s agricultural exports fell to their lowest values in almost a decade.

States where cropping activities dominate saw the largest growth in value, including Western Australia which overtook Queensland to be the third most valuable exporting state.