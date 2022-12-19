AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang
Penny Wong will travel to China on Wednesday to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi. Image by Johannes P. Christo/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

China talks a ‘positive’ step forward

Andrew Brown December 20, 2022

Talks between Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart are set to re-energise diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to foreign policy experts.

Senator Wong will travel to China on Wednesday to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi.

It will be the first time in four years an Australian foreign minister has been invited to Beijing for bilateral discussions.

The visit will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and China.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Senator Wong said in a joint statement the talks would be a critical opportunity.

“Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business links have delivered significant benefits to both our countries,” it said.

“Australia seeks a stable relationship with China; we will co-operate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest.”

The resumption of ministerial level engagement follows one-on-one discussions between Mr Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the G20 summit in November.

Research fellow at the Lowy Institute Dr Jennifer Hsu said the resumption of diplomatic dialogue was a welcome development.

“We can … see the wheels starting to move with regards to a number of issues pertaining to Australia and China,” Dr Hsu told AAP.

“This is definitely a very positive move … it would be great if a breakthrough happens but these things take time. There are certainly processes that need to be set in motion.”

Trade sanctions imposed by China on Australian products like wine and barley are expected to be high on the agenda.

Australia has been pushing for the removal of the sanctions since they were imposed on Australian goods since 2020.

The fate of Australians detained in China, including journalist Cheng Lei, is also expected to be discussed.

Dr Hsu said the re-emergence of talks could lead to some of the sanctions being removed.

She said the relaxation of the sanctions could help China’s economic situation.

“One of the big issues for China internally is the economic downturn that has suffered as a result of zero-COVID measures,” she said.

“Needing to secure resources for economic development and production is one of the key drivers for growth.”

Dr Hsu said the change of government in Australia has also been one of the catalysts for talks resuming.

“Under the previous government, we heard lots of strong muscular language around bilateral relations and that didn’t help the cause and that megaphone diplomacy didn’t resonate well with counterparts in Beijing,” she said.

“The Labor government has changed the tone and the language which it addresses and refers to China, so I think that has definitely advanced the relationship on both sides.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.