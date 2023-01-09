AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian
Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian will likely be quizzed on Australia's COVID-19 testing requirement. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • diplomacy

China tensions put under media spotlight

Alex Mitchell January 10, 2023

China’s ambassador to Australia will make a rare media appearance to shed light on relations between the two countries.

Xiao Qian will front the press in Canberra on Tuesday for what could be a continuation of the thawing of the pair’s relations, coming the week after reports China would resume importing Australian coal for the first time in three years.

But Mr Xiao will likely be quizzed on Australia’s decision to force travellers from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country.

Officials in Beijing reacted angrily, labelling the measures “disproportionate and simply unacceptable”.

Relations between the nations have been strained in recent years, highlighted by China’s $20 billion of trade sanctions against Australian exports of barley, beef, cotton, wine, lobsters and grapes.

Australia has complained to the World Trade Organisation about the barley and wine sanctions and the trade body’s findings are due later this year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November ahead of Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s meeting with her counterpart Wang Yi last month.

Senator Wong used the meeting to suggest more structured dialogue between the countries including meetings of trade and economic ministers.

“We can grow our bilateral relationship and uphold both our national interests if both countries navigate our differences wisely,” she said at the meeting.

“We have different views about how our political system should operate and we have different interests but we need to seek to manage those differences.”

Reports last week suggested China’s state planner had allowed three central government-backed utilities and a steelmaker to restart importing coal from Australia.

Similar reports surfaced in July 2022, however the purported changes did not come to fruition.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.