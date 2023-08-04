Aussie barley ready for China brewers with tariffs axed

Grain growers are celebrating China’s decision to lift punitive tariffs on Australian barley exports to the billion-dollar market after a long-running trade dispute.

The Chinese government imposed the duties on barley imports in May 2020 over what it claimed were concerns about the dumping of cheap grain.

But on Friday, it said in a statement that due to “changes in the market situation of barely in China” it was no longer necessary to continue with the crippling taxes on Australian imports.

The change will be implemented on Saturday.

Australia will discontinue its World Trade Organisation dispute against China over the tariffs, a case it had suspended in exchange for Beijing agreeing to a review.

Three years ago, China imposed 80 per cent duties on Australian barley bound for the world’s biggest beer market.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the axing of the tariffs was a very positive decision.

“I have said very clearly on China that we will co-operate where we can, we will disagree where we must, but we will engage in the national interest,” he said.

The Chinese barley market took up to 70 per cent of Australian exports before the duties were introduced.

GrainGrowers chief executive officer Shona Gawel said the five-year dispute had cost the industry about $2.5 billion and the removal of the duties was welcome news.

“We’re hoping that the rebuilding of $1.2 billion annual trade is going to be a really positive one for our growers,” she said.

“The relationship with China has always been a really important one and I’m sure there’s a lot of companies wanting to pick that up and resume those strong links,” she said.

Victorian barley farmer Brett Hosking said the decision would have an immediate impact on grain growers, with increased demand from China likely to drive up prices.

“It gives growers a lot of confidence heading into harvest,” he told AAP.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in the Chinese market, they have the most unquenchable appetite for Australian barley.”

The shift has also led to optimism in the wine industry that punitive tariffs on their products will also be dropped.

In 2021, duties of more than 200 per cent were applied to the majority of Australian wines exported to China based on allegations producers had been dumping stock in the market – claims the industry refutes.

Australian Grape and Wine head Lee McLean said the barley announcement was a positive step for the agriculture sector and the bilateral relationship.

“While there has been no change in the situation for Australian wine exports at this point, we hope this announcement may provide a template for removing import duties on Australian wine in due course,” he said.

The Australian government will continue to pursue its wine dispute with the WTO, using the barley outcome as a template.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, whose trip to China last year preceded the trade decision, said the removal of barely tariffs was the right outcome for Australian producers and Chinese consumers.

“It affirms the approach, the calm and consistent approach, that the Albanese government has taken since we have come to office,” she said.

Trade Minister Don Farrell, a key figure in the talks with Beijing, said the outcome showed the importance of the WTO dispute mechanism in defending the interests of Australia’s producers and farmers.

“It’s another very positive step in the full resumption of normal trade between Australia and China,” he said.

He said trade impediments had been reduced from $20 billion to $2 billion under the Albanese government.