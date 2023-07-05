AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ted Hui speaking at a rally in Sydney
Australia-based ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has described a bounty on his head as "ridiculous". Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

China warns Australia to hand over activist ‘fugitives’

Tess Ikonomou July 5, 2023

China has warned Australia against giving a safe haven to “fugitives” after Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for two Australian-based activists.

Hong Kong authorities have offered $HK1 million ($191,000) bounties for the arrest of eight overseas-based activists after accusing them of national security offences following a crackdown on political dissent.

The activists include Australian lawyer Kevin Yam and former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui, who is now living in Australia. 

Asked about the condemnation over the arrest warrants, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused Mr Yam and others of having engaged in “anti-China activities aimed at destabilising Hong Kong”.

“We strongly deplore and firmly oppose individual countries’ flagrant slandering against the national security law for Hong Kong and interference in the rule of law in Hong Kong,” she said.

“Relevant countries need to respect China’s sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, stop lending support for anti-China elements destabilising Hong Kong and stop providing a safe haven for fugitives.”

But Mr Hui labelled the bounty placed on his head as “ridiculous”.

“It’s the political gesture that they want to make,” he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“They want to spread this wide terror to make all those who are overseas advocating for freedom … to just shut up and not to criticise them anymore.”

Mr Hui added that he felt “absolutely safe” in Australia while the government allowed him to stay here.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after a series of protests over extradition changes.

Human rights groups have described the laws as a further crackdown on peaceful dissent under Hong Kong’s Chinese administration.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was “disappointed” over the arrest warrants. 

“This decision overnight is an example of where Australia and China do have different approaches to these issues, and we’ll stand up for our values,” he told ABC TV.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong previously said the government was “deeply disappointed” by reports of the bounties and expressed concern about the broad application of the national security law.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.