AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chris Dawson (file image)
Chris Dawson was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for killing his wife Lynette in 1982. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

Chris Dawson eyes appeal after sentence

Miklos Bolza December 3, 2022

Chris Dawson will likely die behind bars for the murder of his wife 40 years ago unless an appeal to overturn his conviction is successful.

On Friday, Dawson, now 74, was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison after killing his wife Lynette at their northern beaches Sydney home and disposing of her body in January 1982.

Justice Ian Harrison found the former teacher planned the “selfish and cynical” murder because of his obsession with a student and teenage babysitter, known as JC, and his fear he would lose her affections.

“Mr Dawson’s motive to kill his wife evolved and developed in response to his desire to be exclusively with JC,” the judge said in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday. 

“The prospect of losing her distressed, frustrated and ultimately overwhelmed Mr Dawson to the point that he resolved to kill his wife.”

The murder was “an objectively very serious crime” which was aggravated by the fact Mrs Dawson’s body had never been discovered, Justice Harrison said.

The former Newtown Jets rugby league player was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in August 2040, when he will be 92.

While an appeal has already been lodged, Dawson’s solicitor Greg Walsh could not reveal any details outside court on Friday, telling reporters this would be his last day representing the convicted murderer.

Dawson will now rely on public defender Belinda Rigg SC to handle his appeal.

The challenge will likely be heard some time in 2023, although a date for a hearing in the NSW Criminal Court of Appeal has yet to be set down.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.