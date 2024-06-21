AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tasmania JackJumpers celebrate winning the 2024 NBL title.
Hoopy Christmas: The NBL champion JackJumpers will welcome the NZ Breakers on December 25. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Christmas Day games return to NBL schedule

Shayne Hope June 21, 2024

NBL champions Tasmania, along with the Sydney Kings, will again host games on Christmas Day as the league seeks to build on the popular concept for a third straight season.

The JackJumpers, fresh off claiming their maiden title, will host the New Zealand Breakers at Hobart’s MyState Bank Arena, while Sydney will do battle with intrastate rivals the Illawarra Hawks at Qudos Bank Arena.

Tip-off times for the December 25 fixtures are still to be confirmed.

The Kings pioneered the Christmas Day concept for the NBL in 2022, in what was marketed as a first for Australian sport.

The move was part of the NBL’s attempt to emulate the traditional NBA festive clashes in the United States.

The response has been positive so far, with big crowds and television audiences encouraging the league to push the experiment further.

Action from Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks in February 2024.
 Twelve days of Christmas: The Kings and Hawks will clash in one of a string of festive showdowns. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

The 2024-25 season will open with a Championship Series re-match between Tasmania and Melbourne United at Perth’s RAC Arena, as part of the four-day ‘HoopsFest’ carnival in Western Australia.

The hometown Perth Wildcats host South East Melbourne Phoenix the following night, with NBL games and WNBL fixtures being played as double-headers.

In a bumper schedule to finish the calendar year, NBL games will played over 12 straight days from December 20-31.

As well as the Christmas Day games, the program includes fixtures on Christmas Eve (36ers-Bullets) and Boxing Day (Taipans-United), as well as a double-header on New Year’s Eve (Hawks-Phoenix and Taipans-Breakers).

The regular season ends on February 8, with the Finals and Championship Series to be concluded in March.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.