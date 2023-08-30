Ciraldo defends Bulldogs approach amid player unrest

Cameron Ciraldo has made no apologies for his approach to lifting Canterbury out of the NRL gutter despite an unnamed player walking out of training after being handed a punishment for turning up late.

The player was subjected to a practice known in wrestling circles as “shark bait”, where he had to stand in the middle of a ring and grapple teammates one after another.

The Rugby League Players’ Association is aware of the situation and the player has not featured for the club at NRL level in several weeks.

“It’s a pretty sensitive issue and I won’t be commenting on that one,” Ciraldo said on Wednesday.

“At different times we’ve wanted to put some standards in place and I feel like we have to do something about that.

“We’ve gone through a range of ways of talking upholding standards.

“Some of that’s been monetary related, sometimes that’s been spinning a wheel and then sometimes it’s been trying to find ways to change behaviours.

“The reality is, we need to change behaviours … we’ll continue to find ways where we can change behaviours.”

The unsavoury incident is the latest challenge Ciraldo has had to navigate in his first year in charge of the Bulldogs.

Despite a significant recruitment drive and the capture of Ciraldo, who had been touted as the next great coach in waiting, Canterbury are in 15th spot heading into the final round of the season.

The Dogs last made the NRL finals in 2016 and the former Penrith assistant coach has had to contend with scuttlebutt that players are unsatisfied with his methods.

The coach has consistently bemoaned his players’ effort off the ball and said on Wednesday the culture “is not right”.

Willie Mason – a club great, who is employed as a pathways transition manager – said on Tuesday the club was attempting to “weed out” players who weren’t willing to aim up for Ciraldo.

Players have complained of being subject to long days at their Belmore HQ, which Ciraldo said was part of being a successful NRL club.

“Nothing comes without hard work, we have one long day a week and if you get the last massage you’re probably leaving at 5.30pm,” Ciraldo said.

“The days were longer at the place I was previously.

“Nobody has come to me and complained about long days, we’ve got a Jersey Flegg (under 21s) group who do weights at 5am, work for 10 hours and come back and do field at 5.30pm.

“We’ve got a leadership group that we meet with every week and you’d like to think if there was some unrest that those guys would have brought it up.”